Steelers stop Lamar Jackson late, beat Ravens 28-24

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2020, 4:28 PM EST
Getty Images

The Ravens needed three yards to keep the ball on a fourth down after the two minute warning and they had the 2019 NFL MVP try to get them.

Lamar Jackson wouldn’t get there. Steelers defenders swarmed Jackson short of the first down and he fumbled the ball to give the Steelers a chance to run out the clock with a 28-24 lead. James Conner was stuffed on third down, though, and the Ravens got the ball back on their 37-yard-line with 52 seconds left in the game.

Jackson hit Willie Snead for a 33-yard gain on fourth down to move the ball into Pittsburgh territory with eight seconds left to play. After an incompletion under pressure, Jackson was incomplete on a throw to Snead in the end zone and the Steelers held on for a 28-24 win.

The win moves the Steelers to 7-0 on the season and puts them firmly in control of the AFC North. They’ll be in Dallas next week to try to wrap up the first half with an unbeaten record.

Ben Roethlisberger appeared to be having right elbow trouble before halftime, but went 17-of-22 for 158 yards and two touchdowns after halftime to lead the team to a win after being down 10 points at the break. He also didn’t turn the ball over, which was not the case for Jackson.

He had an interception returned for a touchdown on Baltimore’s first offensive possession of the game and would throw another pick to go with a pair of lost fumbles. That erased much of the positives provided by his two touchdown passes and 65 rushing yards.

Jackson will try to do a better job in Indianapolis next week as the Ravens try to avoid their first losing streak of the year.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Steelers stop Lamar Jackson late, beat Ravens 28-24

  1. Turnovers killed the Ravens today, you can’t expect to win if you don’t take care of the ball. The game was every bit as physical as you’d expect a Pittsburgh Baltimore game to be. All respect for the Ravens but I’m glad we won 🌓🏈🌗

    Go Steelers!

  4. Well, same old story in Baltimore: Lamar chokes in big game. 2 picks, 2 fumbles, a whopping 200 yards passing again. And just poor decision making and crucial turnovers in the red zone.
    When will Ravens fans wake up and accept the reality? He’s just not that good. Your offense is among the worst in the league. Lamar has regressed badly. The truth hurts but I can’t wait to see how you try to spin this performance.

  6. Offense isn’t that good?!?! Outgained the “number 1” defense by 200 yards. The Ravens are the better team, but just have to clean up the mistakes.

    With that said, losing Stanley is much more significant than losing a game in week 8.

  7. When you have a running back who thinks he can throw, he is exposed as a fraud when he must pass to come back. The guy has no game. Lame is a fraud. There is no reason that Baltimore lost this game except that Lame is the best defense against their offense.

  8. Good game by 2 quality teams. Turnovers were the difference. Both teams deserved a better officiating crew. They seemed overwhelmed.

  9. Seems once more a running QB is not the answer, Baltimore is a physical team and they took the Steelers offense out of the game first half. Lamar had two chances and did not get the job done. Typical Steelers- Ravens game was fun to watch.

  10. You had 2 weeks to prepare for this game and your at home and you lost to the best team in the nfl when they were not at their best. Ravens gotta a nice team but their not up there with the big boys!

  11. This was a game I didn’t think we were going to win anyway because we just have not hit our stride offensively. We had 4 turnovers, dominated the clock with our running offense. Our D was stifling for most of the game. We lost Stanley for the year due to injury. Judon got ejected for not keeping a cool head. I hate to complain about officiating, but they were bad. Most importantly was the end of the game when the Pittsburgh player got hurt. We should have had :15 on the clock. They didn’t adjust that and we only had :08.
    But this loss is squarely on Lamar. He could have let that last play at the goal line play out before he tried to run it. 4 turnovers all on him is not a good day.
    He has yet to win a playoff caliber game in my opinion and this is a concern for me.

    Kudos to the Steelers for the win.

    GO RAVENS!!!

  13. carloswlassiter says:
    November 1, 2020 at 4:32 pm
    You’re never going to win a SB with a QB who throws as poorly as Jackson

    Yep. You can’t hide the QB. He’s nice when he gets off with freak show running performances, but good defensive clubs limit strengths and expose weakness.

    Jackson is what he is, an excellent athlete at QB who when asked to pass his team to victory, just doesn’t pass the smell test.

  15. touchdowndances says:
    November 1, 2020 at 4:46 pm
    The Ravens are the better team,
    ================
    28-24 says otherwise

  17. The Jackson experiment should be wrapping up anytime now. There is enough evidence to warrant a closure. Very exciting, very talented, very good football player, no doubt. NFL caliber QB with shoulders wide enough to put a team on his back when needed…. NOPE! Did he deserve the MVP last season? Sure. He played well enough, did his razzle-dazzle, ran for enough yds, and threw enough TD’s to do it. Now, the question is, Can he create a winner when behind? NO. Can he win a big game? ahhhh NO. Can he drive an offense to believe he can get that score when needed to put a team over the hump? Nope. This is the NFL, you may be able to fool the wizards on your first go round. You may be able to do enough tricks to impress the masses once, maybe twice. But, they are on to you kid. That juking, side arm slingin, jumpin, and runnin, has been figured out. Not a bad 2 season run……. For a Running back.

  18. touchdowndances says:
    November 1, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    The Ravens are the better team . . .

    ———-

    The thing is, when it comes to calculating playoff standings, it will still count as an L for Baltimore.

  19. I remain amazed by the blinders Ravens fans have on for Lamar. He turned it over 4 times today. He is 100% to blame and unfortunately in every big game in his NFL career, he turns into a turnover machine. Everyone knows he can’t throw accurately and makes poor reads, but on top of that in critical situations he throws bad picks and fumbles consistently. Those are facts– just look at his performances in games that matter. There is no way to win in the playoffs, let alone make a Super Bowl run, when your QB does that.
    We can all marvel at some of the incredible athletic plays he makes scrambling but the reality is that the guy you placed on the pedestal last year is really a below-average QB and defenses have already adjusted.
    There is a reason why the Ravens offense is among the worst in the league. It’s not that hard to figure out what it is.

  20. at one point in the third lamar at 84 pass yards 2 ints and 3 fumbles… the clock has struck midnight and he’s truned back into a pumpkin…luckily for him there’s a few terrible teams on the schedule, he will rack up some yards and the media will be telling us how “good” he is again

  21. Steelers fan. Jackson is an unbelievably dangerous player. He’s damn good. This was just a typical Pittsburgh Baltimore game. Trends and streaks are out the window. Pittsburgh prevailed today but we all know that it would be no surprise had it gone the other way. And this season is not over by a mile. That’s a fact. What a game by both teams.

  22. If anybody wants a dose of comedy just read the Baltimore blogs and sports sites. Today’s summation: “we” turned it over too many times, “we” made too many mistakes, but we’ll figure it out soon and hit our stride. Nothing to worry about.
    It’s comical. Any objective football watcher can see that the Lamar experiment is coming to its logical conclusion. Inaccurate, run-first “QBs” do not last in the NFL. We’ve seen this movie for 30+ years and it always comes to the same end.
    Ravens fans will keep hyping Lamar when he throws for 180 yards and 2 TDs and the Ravens crush terrible teams like the Browns, but his performance in games that matter against good teams says it all. Turnovers at crucial times, no ability to throw the ball when it matters, and no way to win.

  23. Go back and look at my comments since last off-season. I rightly said it was just a matter of time before Big Ben laughed at all the wannabees and reasserted himself as the top dog QB in the AFCN. Lamar is a nice guy. He’s fun to watch no doubt. But he’s no winner. Let that reality set in Ravens Fans. Steelers are the team to beat.

  24. Curious – if Lamar is so awful, and the Ravens offense is terrible, then why are all the Yinzers so excited that they won a game against them that was basically gifted?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.