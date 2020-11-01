Steelers stop Lamar Jackson late, beat Ravens 28-24

Getty Images

The Ravens needed three yards to keep the ball on a fourth down after the two minute warning and they had the 2019 NFL MVP try to get them.

Lamar Jackson wouldn’t get there. Steelers defenders swarmed Jackson short of the first down and he fumbled the ball to give the Steelers a chance to run out the clock with a 28-24 lead. James Conner was stuffed on third down, though, and the Ravens got the ball back on their 37-yard-line with 52 seconds left in the game.

Jackson hit Willie Snead for a 33-yard gain on fourth down to move the ball into Pittsburgh territory with eight seconds left to play. After an incompletion under pressure, Jackson was incomplete on a throw to Snead in the end zone and the Steelers held on for a 28-24 win.

The win moves the Steelers to 7-0 on the season and puts them firmly in control of the AFC North. They’ll be in Dallas next week to try to wrap up the first half with an unbeaten record.

Ben Roethlisberger appeared to be having right elbow trouble before halftime, but went 17-of-22 for 158 yards and two touchdowns after halftime to lead the team to a win after being down 10 points at the break. He also didn’t turn the ball over, which was not the case for Jackson.

He had an interception returned for a touchdown on Baltimore’s first offensive possession of the game and would throw another pick to go with a pair of lost fumbles. That erased much of the positives provided by his two touchdown passes and 65 rushing yards.

Jackson will try to do a better job in Indianapolis next week as the Ravens try to avoid their first losing streak of the year.