Both teams’ top receivers were injured today in the Colts-Lions game.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a groin injury.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury and was announced by the Lions as questionable to return.

Despite the losses at wide receiver, Philip Rivers and Matthew Stafford are both playing well. The Colts lead the Lions 20-14 in the third quarter.