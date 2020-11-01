Tevin Coleman done for day with knee injury

Getty Images

The 49ers got running back Tevin Coleman back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but he’s back under the care of the team’s medical staff.

Coleman is questionable to return in the second half because of a knee injury. A knee injury was also the reason why Coleman was on the injured reserve list in the first place.

JaMycal Hasty has taken over as the lead back with Coleman out of action. He has 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. Jerick McKinnon is also on hand.

Coleman had three carries for 20 yards.

The 49ers trail the Seahawks 13-7 with the second half just underway.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m. ET: Coleman has been ruled out for the rest of the day.