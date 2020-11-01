Trent Brown’s hospitalization arose from IV mishap

Getty Images

The Trent Brown situation has gotten a little more serious, and it’s no surprise why players like quarterback Derek Carr were concerned. It’s also no surprise why someone like coach Jon Gruden would downplay the situation.

According to NFL Media, Brown’s hospitalization resulted from a mishap with his pregame IV. Apparently, air entered his bloodstream, requiring immediate medical attention. He will stay overnight for further testing and observation.

It is definitely a cause for concern. An air embolism can be life-threatening.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown’s representatives will be demanding a full and complete investigation via the NFL Players Association.

Brown recently missed time due to COVID-19. This appears to be an entirely separate and unrelated situation.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. ET: The NFLPA already has commenced an investigation, per a source with knowledge of the situation.