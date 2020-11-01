Tua Tagovailoa: Thank God we have a good defense

Getty Images

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his starting debut on Sunday, but there weren’t a lot of offensive fireworks for Miami.

Tagovailoa threw his first NFL touchdown, but the offense only produced seven other points and they came on a drive that started on the Rams’ 1-yard-line after a Jared Goff fumble. The Dolphins also returned a fumble and a punt for touchdowns during the 28-17 victory.

Tagovailoa finished the day 12-of-22 for 93 yards and gave himself a negative review after the game while making sure to credit the guys on the other side of the ball.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of. . . . I’ve heard it many times from the guys in the locker room, we came out with the win. Thank God we got a good defense,” Tagovailoa said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Head coach Brian Flores stressed that Sunday’s win was a “team effort” and that the win was more important than any individual performance. That’s nothing to argue with, but everyone will be looking for more from Tagovailoa in the weeks to come.