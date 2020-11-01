Two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Cardinals aren’t playing Sunday because they’re on their bye week, but players were still getting COVID-19 tests this weekend per the NFL’s guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus.

NFL Media reports that two of those tests came back with positive results.

Because the team is on a bye, the facility was closed for a thorough cleaning. They are scheduled to practice on Monday, although any more positive tests could lead to a change in that plan.

When the Cardinals do hit the practice field, they’ll likely be doing so under the intensive practice protocols in place for teams that have had exposure to COVID-19. They include remote meetings and wearing masks during practice.