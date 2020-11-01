Week 8 early inactives: No Mark Ingram for Ravens-Steelers clash

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

One of this week’s marquee matchups pits the Steelers against the Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens won’t have running back Mark Ingram for that game. Ingram was listed as doubtful with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 and the team officially made him inactive on Sunday morning.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, CB Mike Hilton, DB Jordan Dangerfield, LB Ulysees Gilbert, DL Carlos Davis, OL Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram, QB Trace McSorley, DE Jihad Ward, DT Justin Ellis, OL Ben Bredeson, DT Broderick Washington, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo

Patriots at Bills

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, WR N'Keal Harry, TE Dalton Keene, TE Devin Asiasi, DT Carl Davis, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Kyle Dugger

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, G Cody Ford, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT Vernon Butler, CB Josh Norman, S Micah Hyde

Rams at Dolphins

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL A'Shawn Robinson

Dolphins: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, CB Jamal Perry, RB Jordan Howard, DE Jason Strowbridge

Titans at Bengals

Titans: CB Tye Smith, DB Dane Cruikshank, LB Derick Roberson, C Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim, DE Matt Dickerson

Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, C Trey Hopkins, T Bobby Hart, T Jonah Williams, G Michael Jordan, WR John Ross, K Austin Seibert

Raiders at Browns

Raiders: T Trent Brown, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Rico Gafford, DE Arden Key, S Dallin Leavitt, WR Bryan Edwards

Browns: S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, DE Joe Jackson

Jets at Chiefs

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, WR Breshad Perriman, K Sam Ficken, LB Blake Cashman, OL Cameron Clark, OL James Murray, QB James Morgan

Chiefs: T Mitchell Schwartz, WR Sammy Watkins, RB DeAndre Washington, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Demone Harris, DT Khalen Saunders, LB Darius Harris

Colts at Lions

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, DB Tremon Smith, WR Dezmon Patmon, DL Ron’Dell Carter, TE Noah Togiai

Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Quintez Cephus, CB Mike Ford, G Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough

Vikings at Packers

Vikings: CB Holton Hill, WR Dan Chisena, WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Chris Jones, S Curtis Riley, DE Jordan Brailford, OL Oli Udoh

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, DB Raven Greene, RB Aaron Jones, LB Randy Ramsey, T David Bakhtiari, DL Billy Winn