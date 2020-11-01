Week 8 early inactives: No Mark Ingram for Ravens-Steelers clash

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
One of this week’s marquee matchups pits the Steelers against the Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens won’t have running back Mark Ingram for that game. Ingram was listed as doubtful with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 and the team officially made him inactive on Sunday morning.
Steelers at Ravens
Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, CB Mike Hilton, DB Jordan Dangerfield, LB Ulysees Gilbert, DL Carlos Davis, OL Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry
Ravens: RB Mark Ingram, QB Trace McSorley, DE Jihad Ward, DT Justin Ellis, OL Ben Bredeson, DT Broderick Washington, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo
Patriots at Bills
Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, WR N'Keal Harry, TE Dalton Keene, TE Devin Asiasi, DT Carl Davis, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Kyle Dugger
Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, G Cody Ford, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT Vernon Butler, CB Josh Norman, S Micah Hyde
Rams at Dolphins
Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL A'Shawn Robinson
Dolphins: RB/WR Lynn Bowden, RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, CB Jamal Perry, RB Jordan Howard, DE Jason Strowbridge
Titans at Bengals
Titans: CB Tye Smith, DB Dane Cruikshank, LB Derick Roberson, C Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim, DE Matt Dickerson
Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, C Trey Hopkins, T Bobby Hart, T Jonah Williams, G Michael Jordan, WR John Ross, K Austin Seibert
Raiders at Browns
Raiders: T Trent Brown, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Rico Gafford, DE Arden Key, S Dallin Leavitt, WR Bryan Edwards
Browns: S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, DE Joe Jackson
Jets at Chiefs
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, WR Breshad Perriman, K Sam Ficken, LB Blake Cashman, OL Cameron Clark, OL James Murray, QB James Morgan
Chiefs: T Mitchell Schwartz, WR Sammy Watkins, RB DeAndre Washington, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Demone Harris, DT Khalen Saunders, LB Darius Harris
Colts at Lions
Colts: QB Jacob Eason, DB Tremon Smith, WR Dezmon Patmon, DL Ron’Dell Carter, TE Noah Togiai
Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Quintez Cephus, CB Mike Ford, G Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough
Vikings at Packers
Vikings: CB Holton Hill, WR Dan Chisena, WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Chris Jones, S Curtis Riley, DE Jordan Brailford, OL Oli Udoh
Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, DB Raven Greene, RB Aaron Jones, LB Randy Ramsey, T David Bakhtiari, DL Billy Winn