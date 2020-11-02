49ers trade Kwon Alexander to Saints

Getty Images

The Saints and 49ers have reportedly hooked up to make a trade a day before the NFL’s trade deadline.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, the 49ers are sending veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints will send a conditional fifth-round pick and likely a player to the Niners.

The 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent in 2019 and missed eight games last year with a torn pectoral. He returned for the postseason and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.

Alexander has missed the last three games this season with an ankle injury. He has 30 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the five games he has played.