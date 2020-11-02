Aaron Rodgers sensed lack of energy on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2020, 10:39 AM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings upset the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, giving Green Bay only its second home loss of the Matt LaFleur era. After the game ended, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tried to pinpoint the reason(s) for the team’s second loss of the season — and its second in three games.

“I don’t think we overlooked anybody,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t know if we handled the elements as well as we have in years past. It was obviously cold and windy. I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to. We had fans the last two weeks, no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”

He later explained that some of the mental errors may have arisen from playing in the cold, and that there were “lulls” in the third quarter. He also said the strength of the wind on Sunday fell into the top three of his Lambeau Field experiences.

Whatever the case, Rodgers called the loss to the Buccaneers an “anomaly.” With another loss so soon on its heels, maybe it wasn’t. Maybe the Packers are settling in to a second-tier status that ultimately will keep them from getting back to a Super Bowl.

The next piece of evidence comes in only three days, when the Packers return to San Francisco on Thursday Night Football.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Aaron Rodgers sensed lack of energy on Sunday

  2. Vikings had practice squad corners out there. That’s not an exaggeration. I don’t understand how Rodgers didn’t put up 1000 yards.

  3. The defense is embarrassing to watch trying to stop the run, especially a skilled RB like Cook. I knew it was going to be a long game after the Vikings’ 2nd drive. I wasn’t one clamoring for it to be “a second bye week,” for GB, btw. Always respect your opponent. Especially a division rival. Good win, Vikings.

  5. It’s tough playing in a stadium without fans, it enabled Rodgers to draw several game changing off-sides in 1st game in Minny. Tough to complain about it now, after getting waxed, when its benefitted you all season.

  7. Now Rodgers is blaming losing, because it was too cold in Lambeau…on Nov. 1st? This guy will blame losing on anybody/anything. Does he realize it is only going to get colder the rest of the way, right?

  10. At least they aren’t doing anything to fix our Defense. Maybe put Preston Smith into Coverage more and a Door guy from Anduzzi’s to play on that D-line, that may help. Possibly tease the fan base about a trade, but never deliver. At least Pittsburgh lost their highly valued 7th round pick on an Inside Linebacker from the Jets, that will hurt their draft capital!!!

  11. I don’t care what anyone says: Rodgers does not have the attitude of a competitor. He’s way too comfortable with losing and dictating the narrative.

    Also, the Packers could’ve drafted Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk with their first round pick. The offense falls apart when Davante Adams is doubled.

  12. Unacceptable loss to a irrelevant franchise. But no time to sit and dwell on it. The game Thursday is what matters and is the complete focus.

    5-2 and still in first in the North. The sky isn’t falling. Successful people don’t look back, they look forward.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

  14. The Packers were beat yesterday by a team that executed their game plan better, while limiting their mistakes.
    Simply put, by a team that wanted it more.
    No more, no less.

    The Packers clearly still have a more talented roster, one that’s capable of playing great football, as well as playing down to just about every opponent in this league, a fact that was evidenced yesterday.

    In the end, it’s just a 2nd loss on the first day of November and there’s still a lot of football that remains to be played.
    A couple of much more important games to be played against the Bears that will go a long way in deciding if GB will get a home game in January.
    They’ll have to get a lot better, at least defensively, and improve their overall play to get that done.
    And it starts on Thursday. Moving on.

  15. Seattle, Tampa, Arizona — that’s your cream of the NFC crop. Delusional Peckers are one and done, if even that.

  19. We will be seeing another bout of energy lack when they play the 49ers. The 49ers are going to hit them in the mouth. The 49ers are way to physical for the Packers. Packers are a top 10 team but barely.

  21. To the guy who says Rodgers does not care about losing I think you are wrong but in any event I prefer the new Aaron who is able to smile despite losing instead of glaring at his teammates for every single mistake.

    Which lots of you criticized Rodgers for before. It’s almost like some of you will criticize him no matter what he does. Strike the almost.

  22. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a Packer blame the weather for losing a game, especially when playing a team that is used to playing indoors. That shows some real leadership, Aaron.

    He was right about one thing, though. Zimmer is a great coach. He beat Rodgers with a bunch of cornerbacks that wouldn’t even be in the NFL if not for injuries to four other corners.

  23. Several QB’s yesterday did not play well in a loss. Several QB’s stated they need to do better. Rodgers never says he needs to do better. It’s always something or somebody else’s fault.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.