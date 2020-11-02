Aaron Rodgers suggests league office influenced key PI non-call

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2020, 11:10 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has had few officiating controversies this year, relative to other years. One happened on Sunday, when the officials called pass interference against the Vikings on a key fourth-down play and then the officials picked up the flag.

The video clearly suggested that interference happened, and that the call should have remained interference on the defense.

After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reiterated a question that from time to time rears its head. Does the league office use the real-time pipeline to instruct officials to drop or pick up flags?

“I know there’s times where — they probably won’t admit it — but New York is looking at some of these plays and telling them whether or not it was pass interference, or whatever the penalty is,” Rodgers told reporters.

Last year, the NFL experimented with making replay review available for pass interference calls and non-calls. It didn’t go well. This year, all interference calls once again should be made on the field by the officials with no assistance or oversight from the league office.

While there’s a Machiavellian argument to make in support of using the high-tech tin-cans-and-string to let the league office fix obvious blunders, it should only apply when blunders are obvious. On Sunday, the blunder wasn’t obvious; indeed, it wasn’t even a blunder.

Whatever happened, the officials got that one wrong. If the mistake happened because the league office got involved in a situation when the league office definitely shouldn’t have gotten involved, that’s a major problem that could emerge again and again.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Aaron Rodgers suggests league office influenced key PI non-call

  1. not going to get into whether the league instructed it or not, however its always confusing as to why the flag was thrown. clearly the ref saw something. did he unsee it by the time the play ended?

  3. After all the times the Packers get away with holding and they have got many calls to benefit them in key spots don’t cry to me when things don’t go your way. Why don’t you oh I don’t know STOP DALVIN COOK!!! Oh wait you couldn’t do that.

  5. Mistakes happen. There have been bad calls since the league began and there will be bad calls until the league is finished. No amount of technology will fix this reality. It’s not a problem. It’s part of the game.

  6. “I know there’s times where — they probably won’t admit it — but New York is looking at some of these plays and telling them whether or not it was pass interference, or whatever the penalty is,” Rodgers told reporters
    ————————————————————————————-
    Yes I’m doubting the NFL will admit they fix games even if it is true.

  8. It was disappointing that they picked up the flag considering it was pretty obvious PI from the reply and no worse than the Packers PI that extended a MN drive earlier in the game. On both plays, the defender was not playing the ball and made early contact, not sure why they would pick the flag on that one against the Vikings. Didn’t seem very consistent. That said, the Packers inability to contain Cook is why they lost.

  9. Considering how many ridiculous calls that have gone in Whiny Rodgers and the Packers way he he’s should be the last guy complaining . Typical Rodgers .

  10. The NFL was very deliberate last year in making the “reviewable pass interference” challenge go away. For whatever reason, despite the ridiculous non-calls in the playoff game that spurred the demand, they made sure it didn’t continue.

    The officials have a really tough job to do and generally do a great job, but there are still bad calls every game. It’s the nature of the beast.

  11. Maybe it was a makeup call for not calling a penalty for taunting on Adams. On his third TD catch, he jumped right into the defender’s face screaming directly at him. How is that not a flag?

  13. I don’t want to hear one thing from Packer fans about the refs. Yes the refs screwed that one but the Vikings have been getting screwed by the refs against the Pack for decades now. About damn time some of those calls finally go our way.

  15. The league office is also involved with the fact that Rodgers gets sacked about once every decade due to “creative pass blocking” from the Pack’s O-line.

  16. That was unreal?? The ref through the flag. He saw PI. And we all did. Why would he pick up the flag when he saw PI evidence enough to throw the flag in the first place?

  17. Well I wondered the same thing with the Harrison Smith ejection…but why would the league ever rig a game for the Vikings against the beloved Packers?

  18. Since it appears as if it was a penalty it should be explained why it was later declared not to be a penalty. Players get graded after games. Officials should be graded too and whoever made that decision should be suspended. I don’t care which team benefitted or not, we’ve seen too many calls like that late in the game the directly influenced the game. That should never happen.

  20. No idea why they overturned the PI call. They got it right in the first place. Also, no idea why they overturned the 2 pt conversion run by Williams. I thought they got that right in the first place as well.

  21. That was definitely pass interference but they missed a couple of offensive pass interference calls that should have gone against the Packers. It happens.

    The one that bothered me the most was the twelve men on the field penalty against the Vikings that was reviewed. The announcers were saying the 12th man’s foot has to touch the white of the sidelines before the ball is snapped. Because both feet were in the air when the ball was snapped, he wasn’t off the field. How does that make sense? If his foot isn’t on the field, why is the penalty called twelve men ON the field? And why didn’t he run faster to get off the field? He sauntered off like it was a Sunday stroll. Still irritated about that whole thing.

  23. The call could of absolutely stood at PI. However, the DB did not influence the WR’s direction of travel, and the DB did play the ball and knock the ball away. So, maybe that’s why it was picked up? Again, the flag probably should have stayed, as it was thrown in the first place. If there was not a flag thrown, then I could see the play standing as a turnover on downs.

  24. Dont know if the outcome would change . Vikings played one hell of a game and deserved to win. However that WAS pass interference.

  26. Aaron Rodgers talking about calls not going his way is laughable.

    Remember that phantom offensive pass interference call on Dalvin Cook last year? There wasn’t a flag thrown during the play but one was thrown after review. I don’t remember him commenting on that or on any other of the hundreds of questionable calls the Packers have had go their ways over the years.

  27. It looked like the ref convened and decided it wasn’t PI. That’s what they do. For Rodger’s to blame the NFL front office is rediculous. I’d the NFL FO was involved, the game would have been decided in the Packers favor by the end of the first quarter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.