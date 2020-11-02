Aaron Rodgers won’t push for Packers to trade for a receiver

Getty Images

Rumors and reports have linked the Packers to Texans receiver Will Fuller, as the trade deadline approaches. After Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Vikings, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked whether the team “need[s] to add to that position to be the offense you want to be long term?”

“It’s not a bad question, but it’s not one that I can answer,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had many conversations about this type of thing over the years. I surely understand my role. I’m not gonna stomp for anybody. The last time I stomped for a player, he ended up going to Buffalo.”

Rodgers apparently was referring to receiver Jake Kumerow, a surprise release by the Packers before the start of the 2020 season.

“I like the guys that we have,” Rodgers added. “We need more production, more consistency at times. But I like the guys we got.”

He may like the guys they’ve got, but plenty of Packers fans are uneasy about the status of the receiver position. The Packers have roughly 24 hours to address the situation in 2020 via trade.