Antonio Brown seeks delay in sexual assault civil trial

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown hopes to ensure that his last remaining legal complication doesn’t complicate his return to the NFL.

Via attorney Daniel Wallach, Brown has filed a request for a status conference in the pending civil lawsuit alleging that he committed sexual assault and rape.

The case currently is set to proceed during a two-week trial docket commencing on December 7, 2020. Browns objects in his Monday filing to any part of the jury trial happening virtually.

He specifically seeks a conference aimed at discussing whether an in-person jury trial can happen on the current trial docket in light of the pandemic and, if so, the processes, procedures, and safeguards that will be in place.

Brown’s lawyers also point out that, if the plaintiff waives her right to a jury trial, he would not object to a virtual trial to be conducted by a judge.

“The requested extension is not made for the purposes of delay or any other improper purpose,” Brown’s lawyers assert.

The two-page document makes it clear that pre-trial deposition testimony has not yet been collected from Brown or her witnesses. (PFT previously has reported that Brown has yet to testify in a deposition setting.)

Regardless of the details and the specific words used by Brown’s lawyer, it’s clear that he wants the trial date to be delayed. Although the request may arise exclusively from the intersection of the pandemic and the legal system, any delay past the end of the NFL season benefits Brown.