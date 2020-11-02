Beau Allen won’t play for Patriots this season

Getty Images

The Patriots signed Beau Allen as a free agent with hopes that he’d be a contributor on their defensive line, but that won’t happen.

Allen was placed on injured reserve in early September due to an undisclosed injury and his return to practice over a week ago created some hope that he’d be back. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced that will not be the case during his Monday press conference.

“He just won’t be ready,” Belichick said.

Allen spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers and had 30 tackles during his time in Tampa. Byron Cowart, Lawrence Guy, and Adam Butler all saw time up front in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.