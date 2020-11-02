Browns working remotely after player reported COVID-19 symptoms

Getty Images

The Packers and Ravens both had players test positive for COVID-19 in pre-game testing on Sunday and another team is working remotely Monday as well.

The Browns announced they will be conducting meetings and other business remotely after a player reported having COVID-19 symptoms on Monday. The player was not in the facility on Monday. The team did not have anyone test positive in the testing administered before their loss to the Raiders and Monday’s results will not be back until later in the day.

The Browns have a bye this week and the facility is closed on Election Day, so their cautious approach may extend to altering any plans to have players in the facility early this week. Testing will continue throughout the bye week and players have been advised that they have to remain in the area during their time off.

In addition to learning about positive tests for Packers running back AJ Dillon and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the Cardinals also confirmed a Sunday report that two players tested positive while they were on a bye in Week 8.