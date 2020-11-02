Buccaneers were “shocked” by Antonio Brown’s physical condition

Getty Images

Six days from now, receiver Antonio Brown will make his return to the NFL. By all appearances, he’s ready to hit the ground sprinting.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Buccaneers were “shocked” by Brown’s physical condition. He walked through the door ready to go, and the Bucs will be ready to use him right out of the gates.

On Sunday night against the Saints, Brown likely will be used in three- and four-receiver sets. Coach Bruce Arians also hasn’t ruled out using Brown as a return specialist.

Moreover, the Buccaneers will want their faith in Brown to be validated. The best way to do that will be to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing.

It will create an interesting dilemma for the Saints and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Will New Orleans double-team receiver Mike Evans and take their chances with Brown? Will they take away Brown and risk being burned by Evans?

Then there’s Gronk. And Chris Godwin. And Scotty Miller. And Ronald Jones. And Leonard Fournette. And good luck to any team that will be facing the Buccaneers against Tom Brady, his teammates, and his roommate.