Cardinals believe Kenyan Drake’s injury is less severe than initially thought

Running back Kenyan Drake hurt his ankle in the Cardinals’ Week 7 win over the Seahawks and initial word about the injury was that Drake would miss a few weeks while recovering.

Drake may not play against his former team when the Dolphins pay the Cardinals a visit this week, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a positive update on Drake’s status Monday.

“It looked more severe than probably what it’s going to end up being, hopefully. He’s really made good progress,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals website.

Chase Edmonds will see an uptick in playing time as long as Drake is out. He ran five times for 58 yards and caught seven passes for 87 yards in the win over Seattle.