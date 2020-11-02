Cardinals plan “business as usual” Monday after two positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

Sunday brought word of two positive COVID-19 tests for Cardinals players during bye week testing and head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed those results on Monday.

Kingsbury said that there have been no additional positive tests and that contact tracing showed little interaction with the infected players. That’s left the team planning for “business as usual,” which includes a practice session on Monday.

“I don’t see this being a problem,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

The Cardinals are set to host the Dolphins in Week 9 and there should be no reason for that to change as long as the positive tests remain limited to the current number.