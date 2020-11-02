Cardinals put Byron Murphy, Devon Kennard on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals have placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they tested positive during the team’s bye week.

Linebacker Devon Kennard announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive. The league’s transaction wire brings word that cornerback Byron Murphy will join him on the reserve list.

Murphy has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in seven games this year. He’s played 86 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, so he’d be a big piece to replace against the Dolphins in Week 9.

The Cardinals moved forward with “business as usual” on Monday. They’ll have a day off on Election Day and their ability to do so again on Wednesday will be determined by the results of more rounds of testing.