Chargers trade Desmond King to Titans

Desmond King is heading to Tennessee.

King, the cornerback and punt returner who was an All-Pro in 2018, has been traded from the Chargers to the Titans.

The Titans gave up a sixth-round draft pick to get King.

The Titans are 5-2 and fighting for a playoff berth, while the Chargers are 2-5 and probably out of playoff contention. So it makes sense for the Chargers to sell before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

Tennessee’s defense has been struggling, notably in yesterday’s loss to the Bengals, and they’ll hope King can come in and make an immediate impact.