Damontre Moore suspended six games

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have defensive lineman Damontre Moore in the lineup for the next six weeks.

The NFL announced on Monday afternoon that Moore has been suspended six games for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Moore previously served a two-game suspension while with the Cowboys in 2017.

Moore signed with the Seahawks in early September and has played in all seven of the team’s games this season. He has eight tackles, six quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.

He will not be able to practice or play with the team during the course of the suspension and will be eligible to return after the Seahawks’ Week 14 game against the Jets.