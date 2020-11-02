Devon Kennard announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

One of the two Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s bye week identified himself on Monday.

Linebacker Devon Kennard made the announcement on Twitter.

“I learned that like many others, I have tested positive for Covid 19. Thankfully, I feel completely normal so far,” Kennard wrote. “Please keep my family & I in your prayers as we navigate this. I look forward to being back on the field w/my teammates as soon as I am cleared & it’s safe to do so!”

Kennard will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his return timeline will be determined by whether he’s experiencing symptoms or not.

With Kennard and the other player testing positive while away from the facility, the Cardinals moved forward with their plans to practice on Monday. They will be off on Tuesday for Election Day.