Doug Pederson: Turnovers unacceptable, but wasn’t in “frame of mind” to sit Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Eagles won Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, but the reaction to the performance wasn’t an overly celebratory one.

Quarterback Carson Wentz turned the ball over four times and it’s an illustration of how undermanned the Cowboys are this year that the Eagles still won the game by a 23-9 score. Wentz said he’s “not good enough” after the game and head coach Doug Pederson essentially concurred during his Monday press conference.

Pederson called the turnovers “unacceptable” and said cutting them out of the offense would be a focus for the team during the bye week. He also said that he never considered sitting Wentz on Sunday night.

“It’s pretty simple,” Pederson said. “My mind wasn’t there. I wasn’t going there. I was going to give Carson every opportunity to win that game for us, and he’s capable of doing that, and I wasn’t in that frame of mind.”

Sunday’s game was Wentz’s fifth multi-interception game this season and he’s thrown 12 of them in all through eight games. He’s also lost four fumbles and failing to clean up those errors will hinder the Eagles’ chances of