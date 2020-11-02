Emmanuel Ogbah: Key to Dolphins win was attacking Jared Goff

Getty Images

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe heard enough about the Rams Defense last week and wanted to change the topic to his team on Sunday.

Rowe said after Sunday’s 28-17 win over the Rams that “people keep sleeping on our defense,” but their performance on Sunday likely woke people up. They forced four turnovers by quarterback Jared Goff, sacked him twice, hit him eight times and knocked away a dozen of his passes over the course of the afternoon.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced a Goff fumble that turned into a touchdown and said that the focus on defense was making sure the quarterback never got comfortable.

“The key to the game was just attack Jared Goff,” Ogbah said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “As a defense we did a good job rushing them, rushing coverage, going head to head, rolling all them boys back.”

It’s not the first time Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has put Goff in such a predicament. He ran the Patriots Defense that held the Rams to three points in Super Bowl LIII and the two games make it clear he has a strong strategy for dealing with the Rams quarterback.