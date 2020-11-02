Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons have won two of their last three games and they’re close to getting some more help on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been designated for return from injured reserve. He will be able to return to practice this week and could be activated in time to play against the Broncos in Week 9.

Dennard went on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 3. He had 16 tackles and an interception in the first three games of the season.

A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and Kendell Sheffield saw time at cornerback in last Thursday’s win over the Panthers.