Giants use Ronald Jones fumble to take 7-3 lead

This may well not hold. In fact, it probably won’t.

But the Giants aren’t making it easy for the Buccaneers so far.

The Bucs had no problem scoring on their first drive, though they stalled in the red zone. Tom Brady threw an incompletion on third-and-five from the Giants 18, and Ryan Succop kicked a 37-yard field goal.

The Bucs defense forced a Giants punt, but on the second play of the Bucs’ second drive, Ronald Jones went to a knee to catch a pass tipped at the line. After he got up, Blake Martinez knocked the ball loose. Darnay Holmes recovered at the Tampa Bay 12.

Three plays later, Daniel Jones threw a strike to Dion Lewis, who made a sliding catch behind Devin White.

The Giants lead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Bucs have 83 yards to 63 for the Giants.