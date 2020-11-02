Halfway through the season, Jets on pace for worst point differential ever

Getty Images

The season is half over and the Jets aren’t just 0-8. They’re losing by historic margins.

After Sunday’s 35-9 loss to the Chiefs, the Jets have been outscored by 144 points this season. That puts them on pace for an NFL record -288 point differential.

The worst point differential in NFL history was -287 by the 1976 expansion Buccaneers, who are often named as the worst NFL team ever.

As the only winless team, the Jets are the clear favorites to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Giants, Jaguars and Texans are next in line, all at 1-6 (although the Texans’ first-round pick belongs to the Dolphins). For those teams, the most interesting question for the rest of the season is whether they can get into position to draft Trevor Lawrence. But for the Jets, there’s also the question of whether they can go 0-16, and whether they can set a new record for worst point differential ever.