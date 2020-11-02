Jimmy Garoppolo to miss time with ankle injury

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back on the shelf with a high-ankle sprain.

Garoppolo was limping on the field before he left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks after the third quarter and head coach Kyle Shanahan said they’d know more about his condition on Monday. The news was not positive.

According to multiple reports, Garoppolo will miss an indefinite amount of time with the injury. He missed two games earlier this season due to a high-ankle sprain and did not look fully recovered when he first returned to the lineup in Week 5. Things looked better in back-to-back wins, but Garoppolo struggled against Seattle before leaving the game.

Nick Mullens replaced him and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns during the fourth quarter. He’ll likely start against the Packers Thursday night with C.J. Beathard behind him as the backup.