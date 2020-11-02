Joey Bosa is in the concussion protocol

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left Sunday’s loss to the Broncos to be evaluated for a concussion and head coach Anthony Lynn offered an update on his condition at a Monday press conference.

Lynn said that Bosa has indeed been diagnosed with a concussion and he opens the week in the concussion protocol. The coming days will determine whether he will be able to clear the protocol in time to play against the Raiders.

Bosa was credited with two tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss on 30 defensive snaps in the 31-30 loss.

Isaac Rochell and Uchenna Nwosu would be in line for more playing time if Bosa isn’t able to play in Week 9.