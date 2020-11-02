John Harbaugh on Marquise Brown: He’s probably a little frustrated

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was targeted with passes twice during Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Steelers and that usage appeared to rub him the wrong way.

Brown tweeted “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them?” on Sunday and then deleted the post a short time later. Posting it at all guaranteed people would see it, however, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Brown at his Monday press conference.

“He did play the game like a solider. He was fighting very hard out there. . . . I promise you we’re trying to use all of our guys,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He’s probably a little frustrated. He’s not a selfish guy. I don’t believe he is for one second. If he was, he wouldn’t play as hard as he did or be the good guy that he is around the building.”

Brown caught one of the two balls thrown his way for a three-yard touchdown. He has 27 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns, which leaves him on pace to better his rookie numbers in the first two categories even if he’d clearly like to be doing more than he’s been tasked with to this point in the season.