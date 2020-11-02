Kenny Golladay is expected to miss at least a week with hip injury

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was limited to 18 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Colts because of a hip injury and it looks like it will keep him out of action a while longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Golladay is expected to miss the team’s Week 9 game in Minnesota as a result of the injury. Golladay will be considered week-to-week beyond that point, so his absence could stretch beyond the matchup with the Vikings.

Golladay missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury and has 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was looking for a contract extension this summer.

Marvin Jones said after Sunday’s loss that he doesn’t expect the Lions to trade him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Golladay’s injury may make any chance of a deal even less likely given Jones’ increased importance to the offense if his fellow wideout is sidelined.