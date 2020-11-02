Kiko Alonso to 49ers as part of Kwon Alexander trade

Getty Images

Initial reports about the compensation coming to the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kwon Alexander said the Saints would be sending a conditional fifth-round pick and a player in return.

The identity of that player is now known. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso will be heading to the NFC West club.

Alonso has not played yet this season. He’s spent the entire year on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL last season.

Alonso had 31 tackles in 14 appearances for the Saints before getting hurt. He’s signed through the end of this season and has a base salary of $1.7 million this year.