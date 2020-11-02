Lamar Jackson’s stats have declined significantly from MVP season

Getty Images

Last year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously elected as the league MVP. This year, he’s not the same player.

Jackson’s stats are down across the board, both passing and running, in his second full season as the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

Jackson averaged 7.8 yards per pass in 2019. He averages 7.1 yards per pass in 2020.

Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes in 2019. He’s completing 60.5 percent of his passes in 2020.

Jackson threw for an NFL-best 36 touchdown passes and threw for touchdowns on 9 percent of his passes last season. This season he has thrown just 12 touchdown passes and is throwing touchdowns on 6.3 percent of his passes.

Jackson threw interceptions on 1.5 percent of his passes last season. He’s throwing interceptions on 2.1 percent of his passes this season.

Jackson was sacked 23 times for 106 yards lost in 15 games last season. He has been sacked 19 times for 108 yards lost in just seven games this season.

Jackson had a 113.3 passer rating and an 82.3 QBR last season. He has a 94.3 passer rating and 61.6 QBR this season.

Jackson picked up a first down on 40 percent of his passes last season. He is picking up a first down on 37 percent of his passes this season.

Jackson averaged 80.4 rushing yards per game, 6.9 yards per carry and a first down on 40 percent of his rushes last season. Jackson is averaging 58.7 rushing yards per game 6.2 yards per carry and a first down on 27 percent of his rushes this season.

All of this is happening in an offensive environment that has been better overall: Most quarterbacks are putting up better numbers in 2020 than they did in 2019. But Jackson’s numbers are worse. Significantly worse.