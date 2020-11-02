Lions kicking tires on Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

After a brief stint in San Francisco, free agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is getting another look.

Sanu was listed as a workout for the Lions today, although under this season’s COVID-19 rules, that just means he entered the testing protocol that would allow him to visit the team facility for a workout.

Detroit has a need at wide receiver after Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Sanu has had some strong seasons in his NFL career, but he hasn’t done much recently. He was a disappointment in New England last year after the Patirots gave up a second-round pick to acquire him from the Falcons midway through the season. The Patriots cut him before the start of this season and the 49ers signed him, but he only lasted long enough to catch one pass for nine yards.

Sanu may not have many more chances to make an impression with an NFL team, but the Lions are at least willing to see what he can still do.