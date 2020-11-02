Mike Evans on Antonio Brown: “He’s gonna help us a lot”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers moved to 6-2 on Monday night. On Sunday night, they’ll have receiver Antonio Brown.

After the win in New Jersey, Lisa Salters of ESPN asked Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans how Brown will fit in with the team’s other receivers.

“Perfect, perfect,” Evans said. “He’s an unbelievable receiver, one of the best of all time. And he’s gonna help us a lot. Hopefully he’ll take some double teams off of me, and just make plays like he always has.”

Brown gets his first chance to make plays for the Buccaneers on Sunday night, when Tampa Bay hosts New Orleans on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.