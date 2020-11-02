Monday Night Football: Buccaneers stop two-point conversion to hold on in 25-23 win over Giants

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 2, 2020, 11:41 PM EST
Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up a two-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones to Dion Lewis that saw a flag for pass interference picked up by the officials as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on for a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Jones was late in getting the pass out to Lewis on the two-point try and threw the ball on Lewis’ back shoulder. Winfield made slight contact with Lewis before the ball arrived and the flag thrown on the play was ultimately waved off after a conference of the officials. Tampa Bay then recovered the ensuing onside kick to get out of New York with the two point victory.

It was just the ninth time an NFL game has ended in a 25-23 final score. The exact same result happened when these two teams met in 2018 as the Buccaneers won a 25-23 final against the Giants in Tampa.

The Giants built a surprising early lead over one of the favorites to win the NFC only to see it slip a way in the second half.

Jones’ two interceptions in the second half allowed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to rally from a 14-3 deficit to claim a 25-23 victory over the Giants.

Brady wasn’t overly sharp himself but the second-half turnovers from Jones were critical for the Giants.

After a 37-yard Ryan Succop field goal gave the Buccaneers the early lead, Ronald Jones lost a fumble deep in Tampa Bay territory that led to a Giants touchdown. Jones hit running back Dion Lewis for a 7-yard score as the Giants took a 7-3 lead. A 10-play, 77-yard drive led by Jones ended in a 2-yard Wayne Gallman touchdown run as the Giants lead grew to 14-3 with 1:46 left in the first half.

Succop managed to convert a 40-yard field goal before the half as New York held a 14-6 advantage.

Jones was intercepted by Carlton Davis on a forced throw to Sterling Shepard on New York’s opening drive of the second half. The turnover led to a 43-yard Succop field goal as the lead was cut to 14-9 five minutes into the third quarter. Following a Giants’ three-and-out, Brady carried the Buccaneers to their first touchdown drive of the night. Rob Gronkowski caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brady as Tampa Bay took its first lead at 15-14.

A 33-yard Graham Gano field goal put New York back on top, but Jones’ second interception led to another Tampa touchdown. Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a Jones pass behind Golden Tate and the Buccaneers capitalized. A questionable unnecessary roughness call against Isaac Yiadom for a hit on Cameron Brate helped move the Buccaneers to the Giants’ 8-yard line. Brady then connected with Mike Evans on the next play for an 8-yard touchdown as Tampa Bay took a 22-17 lead.

Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns on the night for Tampa Bay.

Succop would convert his fourth kick of the night from 38 yards out to push the lead to 25-17 with 3:41 left to play.

Jones and the Giants then managed one final drive to give themselves a chance to send the game to overtime. A key fourth down conversion to Shepard kept the drive alive and Jones hit Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to close within two. Winfield’s break up in the end zone served to end New York’s chances.

Jones completed 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

  1. Great teams can still win ugly, but why did they have to play down to their competition against the Giants? This game should have been a blowout.

  2. Broke up? More like ran into Lewis. I love how the announcers acted like it wasn’t clear and obvious and how the refs had to gather around and talk about making sure Tommy left with the dub.

  3. Daniel Jones looked horrid. One good pass, 2 bad passes. His WR’s caught several of his jump balls or behind throws. The Giants should look at drafting another QB this year.

  4. Trap game. Tampa was overlooking NY and eyeing New Orleans next week. Ugly win, but it’s a win. In the words of BB…”we’re on to the Saints!”

  5. Giants should have blown Tampa out. Daniel Jones missed at least 3 easy TD throws, one that resulted in an INT. And get outta here with that 2 point conversion PI. That wasn’t even close to PI. If you want something to whine about, how about DJ missing yet another relatively easy throw. If that ball comes out on time & placed correctly, it’s an easy conversion.

  6. I didn’t watch the entire game that closely, but the PF call on the, I believe, Brate play along the sideline was a bad call, and by definition it was interference on the 2 point conversion. I might get it if they had never thrown the flag, but how do you pick it up?

  7. Man, so many missed opportunities for Jones tonight. As a Giants fan I loved the way the team played as a whole… Disciplined defense, about to pound the ball on the ground…. It all hangs on Jones taking the next step in his development. He did a great job making plays on the last drive, although there were a couple near picks… All in all happy the Giants played a good game in primetime, feels like Judge is building a solid, hard nosed culture. Just need to find ways to finish, got another opportunity again Washington next week.

  8. Jones is the problem for the Giants. The throw at the end of the game was great but the number of missed throws and terrible reads was just too much. This Tampa Bay defense might be overrated and Arians is a fraud.

  9. Brady needs to have a serious talk with Leftwich because that playcalling won’t cut it against QBs that can hit the broadside of a barn.

