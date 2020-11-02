Monday Night Football inactives: C.J. Board, Ryan Lewis won’t play

Getty Images

The inactives for Monday Night Football offered no surprises.

The Bucs already had ruled out receiver Chris Godwin after finger surgery.

Their other inactives are quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Cyril Grayson, offensive guard Aaron Stinnie and defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

The Giants already had ruled out running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) and safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder). They also won’t have receiver C.J. Board, who was questionable with a concussion, or cornerback Ryan Lewis, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The team’s other inactives are offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive end RJ McIntosh.