MRI shows no structural damage to Myles Garrett’s knee

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was banged up after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and it sounds like the bye week should help him recover in time to play in the team’s next game.

Garrett hurt his knee and went for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” because there was no major problem.

“Nothing structurally significant,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “So we should have him available, definitely, for the next ball game.”

The Browns play the Texans in Week 10.

Garrett came into the game with an ankle injury and he said after the game that he took a painkilling shot for his right wrist before the game. He was limited to 33 snaps and his consecutive-game sack streak came to an end at six.