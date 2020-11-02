One Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Packers will have team meetings remotely today after the positive test, according to multiple reports.

There’s been no information on the identity of the player or whether he played in yesterday’s loss to the Vikings.

The Packers play at San Francisco on Thursday night, so they have a short turnaround before their next game. An outbreak hitting a team playing on a Thursday night would add complications if the NFL needed to adjust the schedule. The Packers have already had their bye week, so moving the game to later in the season is not feasible.