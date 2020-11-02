Rams out-gained Dolphins by 326 yards, most in any NFL game this year, still lost

Getty Images

The Rams gained 471 yards on Sunday. The Dolphins gained 145. That differential of 326 yards was the most any NFL team had out-gained its opponent by in any game all season. And the Rams still lost.

The Dolphins, thanks to the defense scoring on a 78-yard fumble return and the special teams scoring on an 88-yard punt return, managed to win the game 28-17. Jared Goff threw for 355 yards while Tua Tagovailoa threw for 93 yards, but Goff had two interceptions and lost two fumbles, while Tagovailoa had zero interceptions and lost one fumble. That was the difference.

Sunday’s game featured the biggest yardage differential for a losing team since a 2002 game when the Texans scored three defensive touchdowns to beat the Steelers while gaining 47 total yards.

Prior to Sunday, the fewest yards gained this season by a team scoring 28 points in a game was 271 yards — then the Dolphins scored 28 points while gaining 145 yards. The Dolphins won Tagovailoa’s first start, but they’re going to need a whole lot more from him going forward.