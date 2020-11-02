AJ Dillon is Packers player who tested positive

Getty Images

Monday morning brought word of a Packers player testing positive for COVID-19 and that player was identified a short time later.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that rookie running back AJ Dillon is the player. Dillon was active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He played 10 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

The NFL has also expressed concern recently about the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus on the sideline during games. A memo last week recommended “clubs enhance their efforts to ensure physical distancing on the sidelines during games” and that players who are not in the game or are not about to go into the game wear masks on the sidelines. The league said it is also looking into expanding the amount of space on the sideline.

Contact tracing is underway to determine any close contacts to Dillon. Any contacts deemed high risk will have to be out for five days, which could create roster issues for the Packers to deal with ahead of Thursday’s game against the 49ers. Dillon will be out for the game.