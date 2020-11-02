Report: NFL could have 16-team postseason if it loses games to COVID-19

Getty Images

The Competition Committee will present a resolution to NFL owners for an expanded postseason if regular-season games are lost to COVID-19.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports the league could have a 16-team playoff tournament. Eight teams from each conference would make the postseason, with four division champions and four wild-card teams in each conference.

No team would receive a bye in the first round of the postseason. The first-round playoff pairings would pit 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 in each conference.

The Competition Committee met on a video call Monday.

The league is concerned about losing games from the pandemic as regular-season bye weeks disappear. It’s possible some teams won’t play a full, 16-game schedule.

The extra postseason games also would offset lost revenue if the league loses regular-season games.

The NFL went to an expanded postseason in 1982 after a 57-day players’ strike. The league played only nine regular-season games but adopted a special 16-team playoff tournament.

In 1982, though, the league ignored division standings for seeding.