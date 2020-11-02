Stephen Jones on not trading Aldon Smith: We’re in this to still fight

Getty Images

A report last week indicated the Seahawks called the Cowboys about trading for pass rusher Aldon Smith, but that the Cowboys rebuffed their advance.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about that during a Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones said the team is still trying to compete for the NFC East title by way of explaining why they don’t want to trade Smith.

“I think we’re in this to still fight. . . . We just have to stay the course here,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this year. He had his first sack since Week 3 on Sunday night and has five sacks to go with nine quarterback hits on the season.