Takk McKinley: Falcons aren’t trading me

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley says he’s not going anywhere before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

Amid reports that the Falcons are discussing trading McKinley, he wrote on Twitter today that he’s been assured he’s staying in Atlanta.

“The Atlanta Falcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers,” McKinley wrote.

The 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, McKinley is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. McKinley has missed four games this season and is only a situational player when healthy, and he generally hasn’t lived up to expectations in Atlanta. The Falcons declined his fifth-year option, so he’s set to become a free agent in March.