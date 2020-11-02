Titans waive Isaiah Mack after trade for Desmond King

Getty Images

The Titans announced the trade that brought defensive back Desmond King from the Chargers. They waived defensive lineman Isaiah Mack in a corresponding move.

King will begin his career playing in the slot, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

“(General Manager) Jon (Robinson) and I talked, and he’s a player he and I felt like could help us, has played DB, has been disruptive, has been an effective blitzer, and has done some things,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We’ll see where he’s at when he gets here. He’s going to be away from the building for a while, going through protocols. We won’t know much until much later in the week. Everything that we’ve heard is he’s a player that loves football, is competitive, and he’s played a number of different spots.”

The Titans gave up a sixth-round draft pick to get King.

King earned All-Pro honors in 2018. For his career, he has 213 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 7.5 sacks in 53 games played.