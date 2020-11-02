Tom Brady regains all-time passing touchdowns record from Drew Brees

USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees regained the all-time passing touchdowns lead Sunday. It lasted a little more than 24 hours.

Tom Brady has the record back.

The Buccaneers quarterback threw his second touchdown on Monday night, giving him 561 for his career. Brees has 560.

Brady’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans has given the Buccaneers a 22-17 over the Giants with 9:02 remaining.

He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter, his 93rd to the tight end. That moved Brady and Gronkowski into second place all time behind only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who connected for 114 touchdowns.