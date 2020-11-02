Tom Brady regains all-time passing touchdowns record from Drew Brees

Posted by Charean Williams on November 2, 2020, 11:03 PM EST
Drew Brees regained the all-time passing touchdowns lead Sunday. It lasted a little more than 24 hours.

Tom Brady has the record back.

The Buccaneers quarterback threw his second touchdown on Monday night, giving him 561 for his career. Brees has 560.

Brady’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans has given the Buccaneers a 22-17 over the Giants with 9:02 remaining.

He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter, his 93rd to the tight end. That moved Brady and Gronkowski into second place all time behind only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who connected for 114 touchdowns.

3 responses to “Tom Brady regains all-time passing touchdowns record from Drew Brees

  1. The refs bailed Brady out again on 2 calls.

    1. The 2 point conversion by Jones. Yes it was late but that doesn’t give the defensive player a free run at the receiver, who he hit before the ball got there, while never looking for the ball.

    2. The PI against the player guarding Mike Evans in the 4th Qtr to keep the drive alive. The DB ran the route for Evans and kept his hands out wide so the refs could see he wasn’t grabbing him. Evans initiated contact with the DB and the refs gave Tampa Bay the call.

  2. Wrong.

    1. He wasn’t early. He hit him literally when the ball arrived on his arm. Slowmo shows as much.

    2. DB can’t impede the receiver from reaching the ball. He doesn’t need to grab him for a PI call.

  3. I thought seeing the breaking news scroll for 3 hours straight during the bears saints game proclaiming Drew Brees the all time leader was permanent. Guess we will be seeing that all season long.

