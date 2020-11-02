Trent Brown will be released from hospital today

Getty Images

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown will be released from the hospital today.

A league source tells PFT that Brown will be discharged from a Cleveland hospital, a day after he had to be admitted because a mishap with an IV before the Raiders’ game against the Browns put air in his bloodstream.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said today that he’d been told Brown is doing well, but he doesn’t know when Brown will be able to play.

Players and coaches on the Raiders have described a scary situation in their locker room before the game yesterday, as Brown had to be wheeled out of the locker room and rushed to the locker room. An air embolism can be life-threatening.

Fortunately, Brown appears to be doing well.