Washington open to trading Dwayne Haskins

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins hasn’t panned out. So it’s unsurprising that if anyone wants to make an offer for him, Washington would be interested in listening.

Haskins hasn’t been actively shopped but the team is open to trading him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

How much could Washington get for Haskins, the 15th overall pick in last year’s draft? Probably not much, given that he struggled as a rookie and was benched this year. The Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018, then traded him for the 62nd overall pick in 2019, plus a 2020 fifth-round pick. The Football Team would likely have to settle for even less than that in a Haskins trade.

Haskins is under contract through 2022 at very affordable salaries: A team trading for him would only owe him about $5 million for the rest of his rookie deal. That’s a bargain for a franchise quarterback, but it seems unlikely that any team still views Haskins as a franchise quarterback.