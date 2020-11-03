Bill Belichick’s salary-cap excuse is a weak one

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2020, 11:17 AM EST
Yes, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is making an excuse by blaming the team’s current lack of talent on lack of cap space. And, no, the excuse does not hold water.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe looks inside the numbers. In the numbers resides the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

As Volin notes, the Patriots had more than $29 million in cap space in early March, even after taking a $13 million dead-money charge following the voiding of quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract. They chose to carry a $14.781 million cap charge for guard Joe Thuney via the franchise tag; they could have signed him to a long-term deal, which would have dropped the cap hit significantly.

Or, alternatively, if this year was supposed to entail some sort of salary-cap reckoning, they could have let Thuney walk away in free agency, picking up a compensatory pick for him in 2021.

Besides, the cap is irrelevant to young players. Any team can utilize the rookie wage scale to draft and develop talent. The Patriots haven’t done that recently, as effectively as it used to.

And the notion that the Patriots “sold out” to pursue championships in past years is nonsense. As Volin notes, the Patriots spent below the league average in seven of the last 10 years. In the four years they went to the Super Bowl since 2014, the Patriots spent below the league average.

The Patriots aren’t and never have been in a cap crunch. That’s not the reason for the current struggles. And, frankly, it only puts more pressure on Belichick to take advantage of the massive cap space the Patriots will have next year, when the league-wide spending limit drops as low as $175 million due to the pandemic — and when other teams may be dropping veteran talent that the Patriots could then pilfer.

If they don’t use their cap space in 2021, it will prove that Belichick’s excuse for 2020 was baloney. If they do and they don’t thrive in 2021, he’ll need a different excuse.

Frankly, he’s the last guy who should even be looking to make excuses, especially excuses that are offensive to the intelligence of the average fan (that barely qualifies me to be offended). Just smile and flash your rings, Bill, like you did when they booed you in Miami, back before the world turned upside down.

43 responses to “Bill Belichick’s salary-cap excuse is a weak one

  2. Fifth highest cap space in the league. The excuse is nonsense. They have lots of room to improve the team if they want to. Bad recent drafts, not finding offensive weapons, and losing your HOF QB are the issues.

  4. There is a cost to a teams talent level that comes from the dead money cost from players that are not there anymore. That is a fact. And you can’t deny the fact that the Pats have done better than all other teams in NFL history.

  5. Belichick was also uncharacteristically emotional during that radio interview – which means he’s feeling the heat and being a bit defensive because the real reason for their poor play are his poor drafting decisions and leaving the cupboard completely bare and people can see it. Not even Belichick should be above reproach, that’s the business. The pats are in bad shape and he knows it. Talent ALWAYS wins in the end. DK Metcalf on that team would solve a lot of problems right about now

  7. It’s not an “excuse”.

    BB is explaining how the team managed its finances in the past five years. They spent heavily on a “Win now” strategy for Brady’s last years with the team. And they won three Super Bowls.

    Only a hater would think that constitutes making an excuse.

    “They chose to carry a $14.781 million cap charge for guard Joe Thuney via the franchise tag; they could have signed him to a long-term deal, which would have dropped the cap hit significantly.”

    Oh, so extending Joe Thuney is that easy to do, is it?

    Word of advice: don’t read Ben Volin.

    No other person in the NFL would be treated as if he were “making excuses” during one down season after 20 historic years of success. Your hostility is showing, Mike.

  8. My honest opinion is that this is BB’s last year. He will leave the team with lots of cap space and a staff that is in good shape for Josh McD. He has trained a staff, he has trained a personnel department. The old guard has aged out.

  10. Since all teams have to deal with the cap, isn’t his excuse an acknowledgement that he has not managed it as well as other teams?

  12. Agreed – I was amazed that BB stooped so low that he is digging for excuses publicly. Completly out of character for cutoff-hoodie that we know of.

    If Brady was still in NE they would be on top as usual. However, i think the thankless culture BB sets is enough to drive anyone to want out.

  14. If your QB
    -has 0 playoff wins
    -57 fumbles
    -7-25 vs teams over 500
    -has no heart no desire to win
    -started 5-6 in 4 of his first 5 seasons
    -has the IQ of a potato
    -hated by teammates
    -makes everyone worse
    -holds ball too long
    -ignores open receivers
    Your QB is Carson Wentz

  15. I would like to draw the attention of the writer to the fact that Belichick himself said: this is not an excuse. So then it seems you are on the same page.

  16. Poor drafting would be a better excuse but Bill the coach won’t blame Bill the GM.
    And losing the QB doesn’t help.

    It doesn’t matter how great the coach is (and he may be the best) you still need the players.
    They have a thin roster. They should tank like Indianapolis and try and get a QB. Going 7-9 or 6-10 isn’t going to help.

  19. Forget salary cap. They just haven’t drafted well in the last several years. And now that Brady’s gone, free agents aren’t likely to sign up for cheap for a chance to get a ring. Time will tell and in the next couple years we will see what happens.

  20. I go back with the Pats to the 60’s, seen a lot of really bad teams. But. None more so than the 2020 team as constituted currently. Offensively they are for all practical purposes playing at best 9 on 11. No tight ends, no wide receivers. Worst part of that is Bill at least addressed the TE position and has happened more often than not it’s been a complete whiff so far. At receiver it unconscionable that the position was ignored in the draft. Look BB gave us 2 decades of greatness but if the NFL is anything it’s a what have you done for me lately operation at heart. Lately the draft has been next to useless. BB should just trade all picks and sign undrafted FA’s. Has had more success with them. Besides they come cheap and if BB is pleading poor then that’s the way to go obviously.

  21. They refused to retain Brady at the expense of $13M against the cap and brought in cam at a blow out price. Fact is that the QB position is still counting Newton’s salary plus the dead money. Still remember all the people claiming that Newton was a bargain. This is simply mathematically not true.

  22. when you scratch the surface this is just the story about who was the real person for all the success at NE: The coach or the QB. (It was both) BB’s handling of his critics and the press worked when he was on top, it will not if he joins the bottom 25%.

  23. I don’t even understand what Belichick meant with “sold out.”

    To sell out means “to betray one’s cause or associates especially for personal gain” So what is Belichick’s point?

  24. enjoy your new reality pat fans. i hope these comment boards continue to fill w/ trolls of every other team except yours. just like you/your fans would troll/post comments on every other board except yourrs. payback is a…

    have a nice season!

  26. I think the answer is that it’s relative. This analysis is relative to spending the entire salary cap amount; Belichick’s analysis is relative to what they consider a prudent amount of the cap to spend.

    It’s like anyone else who’s smart with money. You don’t see spending all your available money all the time as the smartest way to manage money.

    They’ve had to keep one eye on Brady and his potential demands at all times; if he suddenly decides one year he wants to be paid what he’s worth, they need to have money for that. If there’s a player they want to hold onto or go out and sign, they need to have the money for that.

    So I’m guessing the Pats have a big invisible chunk of money set aside for potential needs and they don’t consider it part of their spending money. Who knows, maybe they should change that way of thinking now that Brady’s gone. But it’s part of what’s enabled their success.

  27. He’s a great defensive mind, he can lead men and has a tough, rigid system. He doesn’t answer the media’s questions.

    With Bernie Kosar, Drew Bledsoe, Matt Cassel and thus far Cam Newton that hasn’t worked. No rings, not one. With Tom Brady he has 6. End of conversation.

  28. Let’s face it. Eventually even the best talent evaluators strike out on draft picks. The Patriots have had some good hits and whenever you hit on a franchise QB (see the Seahawks) it will give you likely a decade of success (not always Super Bowls-again see Seahawks). I think in hindsight we are seeing what a difference Flores made last year. The most successful head coaches have good talent evaluators around them and good coordinators.

    I have a feeling they will be back in contention next year but the Dolphins and Bills have become pretty good with good coaches now. The Pats have had the luxury of 3 pretty bad teams in their division for most of the last 15 years. It was only a matter of time before those teams hit on the coaches roulette wheel. I think it will be fun to watch.

  29. Everyone loves to say how BB is the greatest coach ever. There’s plenty to support that perspective. Tom Brady was also part of that organization for the vast majority and (and all of his Super Bowl wins).

    BB is a great coach but I think it’s TB12 who made him the coaching legend he is in the eyes of many.

    How great is BB doing without his multi-super bowl winning quarterback now? Pretty pedestrian from the position of 2-5.

    In BB’s defense, he may be talking about the impending huge reduction in the salary cap for next year.

  30. bad drafting and bad trades by B.B., you should never give up 2nd rounders on average players like Cony Ealey & Mohammed Sanu.
    The other thing that makes me laugh is when the media says B.B. is such a genius when he trades down in the draft to pick up more picks, that’s all fine and dandy but you have to hit on most of those extra picks or that trade down was useless i.e. the Garoppolo trade, he turned that 2nd round pick from the Niners into extra picks but those extra picks he selected didn’t amount to much at all.
    Usually you should just select the best player available where you are and not get too cute like B.B. normally does.

  31. Based on the above video, Chris Simms seems to hold onto this notion that making difficult throws is the sole requisite to be a great quarterback, hence his slobbering over QBs like Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, et al. Sometimes good decision making, efficient passing, game management, and nothing wrong with throwing to the open man, etc… No need to reinvent the wheel every time. You don’t have to thread the needle every time when there’s an open man. Take the easy throw and move the chain. Simms sees the position as an athlete endeavor instead of a conduit to winning football games. Football is about winning, not a display of acrobats.

  32. Belichick lost Brady and Coach Scarnecchia in the same year. However great Belichick may be, no man is an island.

    When he won as the Defensive Coordinator for the Giants, he had the best linebacker in NFL history – Lawrence Taylor & Gary Reasons, Harry Carson & Carl Banks. With the Patriots’ run of greatness, he had Brady & Scarnecchia.

  33. Biggest issue is they haven’t drafted well recently so losing talent has actually hurt them when back a few years ago they were successfully plugging holes with new guys. Second issue that ties in to the first is their optouts really hurt them because it made them all the thinner on talent. AND, related to their cap number, those optouts and the corresponding cap relief came late enough that they couldn’t use that extra money to sign effective replacements for the opted out guys. In that regard their rosy cap situation is a bit misleading because part of it is relief granted due to the opted out players, meaning it’s there now but will eventually go away when those guys come back. (They’re still not in real cap trouble even then but they have less free money than it appears right now.)

  34. Hearing excuses like this, watching Pats fans talk about the draft and QB prospects in early November, seeing New England struggle in 3rd place halfway through the season….

    Somebody pinch me.

  35. Is it time to cue in the Wizad of Oz tape when the Wicked Witch is screaming “Help Me,Im Melting!” Looking at you, Bill. Your empire is crumbling.

  36. Seriously, did anybody really expect the Patriots to be SB contenders in 2020? After the FA losses, and the opt outs? They weren’t a contender in 2019 with Brady.
    Belichick regularly pushed money into future years as the SB window was still open. They carried $28 mil in dead money this year.

    The reduced cap will produce a very different landscape in 2021. There will be bargains. Belichick has the Patriots in great financial shape to bounce back. And having a few higher draft picks wouldn’t hurt for a change. I can sit through a down year when the future looks intriguing.

  37. Csaba Baráth says:
    November 3, 2020 at 11:33 am
    I would like to draw the attention of the writer to the fact that Belichick himself said: this is not an excuse. So then it seems you are on the same page.
    ——————————————————————

    That’s like saying “I’m not making excuses, but…” followed by an excuse. Wait, it’s not like that, it is that. That’s exactly what happened.

  38. When the 49ers let Joe Montana walk and sign with the Chefs, they had Steve Young printed and ready to go. That’s the only way you let an aging HOF QB walk – when you have an absolute stud ready to go. And/or if your current guy is washed up. Pats let him walk and replace him with.. Cam Newton? While Brady clearly has al lot left in the tank? Unbelievable that they would make a mistake like this. What were they thinking??

  41. Bill Belichick is NOT good at drafting…and now he doesnt have the referees tripping over themselves to protect “Tawmy” or throwing those 3rd down PI flags to help Patriots keep drives alive…but so many thought he was a “genius” for signing Cam and that they were a perfect fit for each other.

    Not so much.

  42. Once TB left and a whole bunch of veterans and good players decided to opt out it would have been very difficult to cobble together a winning team, even under Bill Belichick. Salary cap is just not an issue for poor performance this year, does not make sense.

