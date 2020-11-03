Bills sign Daryl Worley to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Bills signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

The Cowboys cut Worley on Oct. 28. He recently visited the Bills.

Bills coach Sean McDermott coached Worley when McDermott was the defensive coordinator in Carolina. General Manager Brandon Beane also was with the Panthers before arriving in Buffalo.

Worley signed a one-year contract with Dallas in April. He had 14 tackles and broke up one pass while appearing in the first seven games of the season.

The five-year veteran has five interceptions, 35 passes defensed and 249 total tackles with the Cowboys, Panthers and Raiders.

The Panthers selected him in the third round in 2016.

The Bills cut cornerback Lafayette Pitts to make room for Worley.