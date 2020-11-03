Bucs activate Antonio Brown from suspended list

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is back. Officially.

The Buccaneers activated the Pro Bowl receiver from the reserve/suspended list Tuesday, the team announced. The Bucs waived receiver Cyril Grayson in a corresponding move.

Brown, 32, signed with the Bucs on Oct. 27, but he had to finish his NFL suspension before being eligible to play in a game. He is expected to make his Bucs’ debut on Sunday Night Football, and coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Brown could play “10 plays [or] it could be 35 plays.”

Brown has not played since Week 2 of the 2019 season when he four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his one and only game with the Patriots.

But he is reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa.

In fact, Brown currently is living at Brady’s house.

The Buccaneers also made a series of practice squad moves Tuesday. They signed offensive lineman John Molchon to the practice squad and activated running back Kenjon Barner from the reserve/suspended list to the practice squad. The team released guard Zack Bailey and running back Aca’Cedric Ware from the practice squad in corresponding moves.